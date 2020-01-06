Firefighters working to recover nonresponsive man from tree

The tree trimmer reportedly made contact with electrical lines and is not showing any signs of life, firefighters said.

PHOENIX — Firefighters are working to recover a tree trimmer stuck in a tree who is nonresponsive and isn't showing any signs of life.

The man appears to have made contact with electrical lines while trimming a nearby tree, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Recovery efforts are reportedly being planned.

A power company is on the way to the scene near the intersection of North 28th Place and East Campbell Avenue. The company will reportedly secure overhead lines to replace damaged ones, firefighters said.

The Salt River Project power company has reported an outage in the area that may be related. The outage is affecting an estimated 1274 residents and the estimated time to restore the power is an hour and a half.