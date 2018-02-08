GILBERT, Ariz. - A large police and firefighter presence on the campus of Campo Verde High School created quite the emotional moment Thursday morning.

They were there to welcome the daughter of late Gilbert Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief James Nelson to her first day of school.

Nelson passed away on Aug. 1 after being in the ICU officials in critical condition.

"Rest easy James, when the alarm sounds today we will respond with the same excellence in service you always commanded," Gilbert fire officials posted Wednesday on Facebook. "We’ve got it from here brother."

The day after his death, first responders honored Nelson's memory. Police and firefighters lined the street out front of Campo Verde High School as Nelson's daughter arrived at school.

She was escorted in a fire truck and greeted by friends, family and several classmates.

