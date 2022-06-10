Firefighters kept busy battling 3 structure fires in Phoenix Thursday night

The cause of all three fires is under investigation.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters had their hands full Thursday night battling three massive fires across the city.

Crews responded to a third-alarm fire around 7 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue. Firefighters said crews were able to contain the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. At least 80 people were displaced, and an adult male was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Around 7:15 p.m., firefighters received a report of a working shed/house fire near 90th Avenue and Palm Lane. Officials said firefighters were able to gain quick control of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to another huge fire at a mechanic shop near 11th and Grand Avenues. Fire crews said no one was injured in the first-alarm blaze.

The cause of all three fires is under investigation.

