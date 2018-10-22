PHOENIX — Firefighters found a dead man while combating a house fire Monday afternoon, fire officials say.

When firefighters arrived to the house near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road, they saw smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were able to contain the fire inside the house.

After searching the house, they found the man's body.

Both the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Fire Department are investigating what may have caused the fire and the man's death.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

