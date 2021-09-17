Firefighters extract trapped patient after multi-vehicle wreck in Phoenix

At least three patients were transported to the hospital Friday morning after a multi-vehicle collision near 35th Avenue and Interstate 10.

PHOENIX — First-responders managed to quickly extricate a trapped passenger from a wrecked vehicle after a collision Friday morning in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck near 35th Avenue and Interstate 10 that had several passengers stuck in their vehicles.

Rescue crews swiftly extricated one trapped patient and two others managed to escape their vehicles with little assistance, Phoenix fire said.

At least three people were transported to the hospital. Two of the patients were categorized as "Level 1 traumas," indicating their injuries may be severe.

Phoenix fire has turned the scene over to law enforcement to investigate.

