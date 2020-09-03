PHOENIX — Firefighters responded to multiple calls of a mobile home on fire near 14th St. in Highland Sunday evening, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The department stated that they received multiple 911 calls reporting a high volume of smoke and fire coming from a mobile home in the neighborhood. Firefighters quickly responded to the call and called the fire a defensive operation within minutes.

Neighbors told the firefighters that the mobile home was vacant, the department said. Firefighters are overhauling the fire checking for hotspots

No firefighters were harmed during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

