Firefighters extinguish blaze after 1,000 gallons of fuel explode in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a diesel service vehicle explosion that happened in Phoenix on Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

The department was called to the scene Wednesday morning after reports that 1,000 gallons of fuel exploded in a diesel tanker truck parked at a construction yard, officials said. Firefighters found the vehicle with flames in the engine and tank when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a single hose, officials said.

The fire took place near 38th Street and University Drive, which is about three miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The vehicle was not a tractor-trailer and no large fuel tanks were involved, the department said. Hazardous material teams confirmed the scene to be safe and that no large tanks had been damaged.

No firefighters or civilians were harmed in the fire, officials said.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

