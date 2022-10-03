Glendale FD: Businesses destroyed, 2 injured after fire breaks out at strip mall near 66th Ave. and Camelback Rd.

Fire crews were called to the mall near 66th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly after 6 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Firefighters were able to get quick control of a massive fire burning at a strip mall in Glendale Thursday night.

Glendale Fire Department Captain Ashley Losch said they treated at least two patients, but did not provide additional details.

Sky 12 video showed at least three businesses destroyed by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

