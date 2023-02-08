Firefighters battling massive fire burning in Phoenix

The cause of the fire near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Firefighters are working to contain a massive junkyard fire burning in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters said at least four structures are on fire at the yard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and the flames are jumping from building to building.

Crews said firefighters are having to navigate around fences in the area to contain the massive blaze.

Explosions have been heard in the area due to vehicles in the yard that are burning gas, firefighters said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.