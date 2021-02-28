Firefighters battling '30 foot flames' in Phoenix gas fire

The Phoenix Fire Department is still investigating the cause and origin of the ruptured gas line fire.

PHOENIX — Firefighters were called to the scene of a raging gas fire early Sunday morning and were met with giant flames, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the scene near the 7th Avenue bridge just south of University to reports of flames and smoke coming from under the street, the department said.

The firefighters were met with "20 and 30-foot flames that were fed by a 10-inch main gas line that somehow ruptured," the department said.

Crews protected nearby buildings and exposures from the fire with hose lines. Southwest Gas was called to the scene shortly after and the main gas line was secured, stopping the fire.

The department has determined there were no injuries on the scene and will begin an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.