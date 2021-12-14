Massive fire erupts at Scottsdale home near 120th Street and Shea Boulevard

Fire crews were called to the home near 120th Street and Shea Boulevard around 9 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Firefighters are working to contain a massive first-alarm house fire in Scottsdale Tuesday night.

Video from Sky 12 showed the home being fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's unknown if anyone has been hurt.

