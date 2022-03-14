Firefighters gain control of first-alarm fire burning near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

PHOENIX — Firefighters had their hands full battling a first-alarm structure fire near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road on Monday night.

Officials said when crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of a single-story commercial building.

Video from the scene showed several firefighters using water from their hoses to keep the fire from spreading.

"Fire control was achieved exactly one hour after the initial dispatch," said Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller.

Keller said no one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Structure Fire near 7th Ave & Camelback, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NdexN3cvhZ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 15, 2022

Up to Speed