Firefighter, 2 others injured in Scottsdale bee swarm

A firefighter and another person were taken to the hospital for multiple bee stings.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Three people were injured in a bee swarm in Scottsdale on Monday, officials said. 

Crews from the Scottsdale Fire Department responded to a call about a large beehive at a home on north Via Bueno. That's near the intersection of East Via de Ventura and North Hayden Road. 

Officials said two people had multiple bee stings and one of them was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. One of the responding firefighters was also stung and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The beehive was foamed by crews and turned over to a beekeeper. 

