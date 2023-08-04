Firefighter injured while battling fire in north Phoenix

The fire happened Saturday night near 16th Street and Bell Road, according to the fire department.

PHOENIX — One firefighter was injured Saturday night while battling a house fire, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The fire department said the fire happened at a mobile home near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Captain Todd Keller with the fire department said crews arrive on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from the interior of the mobile home.

"One firefighter was transported to the hospital in stable condition with a lower extremity injury," said Keller.

The homeowner was able safely to leave the home before the fire department arrived. The individual is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters have extinguished a mobile home fire near 16th St & Bell Rd. The Red Cross is currently en route to assist one homeowner that will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/E5x6pSlZSN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 9, 2023

