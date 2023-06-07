Firefighter hospitalized after stung by bees in Scottsdale

Scottsdale firefighters said three other people were also stung near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads and are being treated by medical teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after being stung by bees at an apartment complex in north Scottsdale, authorities said.

Scottsdale firefighters said three other people were also stung at the complex near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads and are being treated by medical teams.

Sky12 video showed firefighters with bee helmets spraying foam near the hive.

Officials said the firefighter is stable and expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed