The former Phoenix police officer who was seen on video hitting a handcuffed suspect was sentenced Friday to 12 months of probation.

According to Maricopa County Superior Court, Timothy Baiardi sentencing was based on a plea to one count of disorderly conduct. His sentencing could also be reduced if he completes anger management.

The Phoenix Police Department announced earlier this month it had fired Baiardi who was charged with aggravated assault after he was seen on surveillance video hitting a handcuffed shoplifting suspect.

Baiardi had previously been on administrative leave and assigned to his home after the incident at the Walmart near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in December.

