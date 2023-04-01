Firefighters rescue man from roof in fire near I-17 and Camelback Road

Fire crews responded to a fire near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road, where they rescued a man on the roof of the abandoned apartment building.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned building near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The call about the fire at a vacant apartment building came in before 4 p.m., according to authorities with the fire department.

Firefighters rescued a man from the roof of the building, according to Captain Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire.

"Firefighters quickly used hand ladders to reach the victim and rescued him off the roof," said Huggins. "Once he was safely off the building, he was medically evaluated by rescuers and it was determined he did not require transportation to the hospital."

Authorities said the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire.

>> This is developing story, further details will be released as they become available.

