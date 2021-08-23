Fire at Glendale mobile home park displaces 5 people from their homes

Officials said four mobile homes near Glendale and 48th avenues were affected by the fire.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A fire at a trailer park in Glendale put multiple people out of a place to live Monday morning.

Glendale Fire Department said four units at a mobile home park in the 4800 block of West Glendale Avenue were affected by the fire. Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished but did not specify how extensive the damage was.

A total of five residents will be displaced due to the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Up to Speed