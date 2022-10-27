Fire breaks out at Tolleson voting center

Fire crews were called to the senior center near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson voting center had to be evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out on the roof, officials say.

The Tolleson Police Department said fire crews were called to the senior center near 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived, firefighters quickly put out the fire and safely evacuated all the people inside.

Police said the senior center is an active polling location. Officials said the ballots were secured by poll staff and a courier from the Maricopa County elections office secured the ballots.

Officials said the voting location will be closed for the remainder of the day. Anyone wishing to drop off a ballot is being directed to the Avondale Civic Center located at 11465 Civic Center Drive.

Authorities added they believe the fire started in an exhaust fan, but the official cause is under investigation.

