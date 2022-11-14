Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' leaves one person in burn center

A spokesman with the fire department said that multiple tents caught fire and one person was injured. The cause, right now, is uncertain.

A fire Monday morning at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, an area known as 'The Zone', has left one person in the hospital, said Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at one of the tents near 9th Avenue and West Jackson Street, and spread to multiple other tents.

Captain Douglas says that the cause is uncertain but fire crews responded and successfully extinguished the blaze.

One person suffered burns, and was taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not say how severe their injuries were. No firefighters were hurt at the incident.

It's not the first time this year that a fire has broken out in the area.

On Monday, Oct. 31, a fire in the The Zone completely destroyed two of the makeshift homes in the area. One woman who lived at the encampment said that fires were a common occurrence.

The Phoenix Fire Department has previously said that they're looking into how many fires happen in The Zone, and say that they're more common as temperatures drop into the winter months.

Phoenix is in the midst of fighting a lawsuit from downtown residents accusing the city of not doing enough to address the needs of its growing unhoused population.

For those impacted by fires, the Phoenix Fire Department offers a Community Assistance Program which provides crisis intervention and victim assistance services.

