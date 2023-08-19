Firefighters help golf course worker stung by bees in Sun City West

Firefighters used foam to subdue the bee swarm and transported the maintenance worker to a local hospital.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — A golf course maintenance worker in Sun City West is being taken to the hospital after he was stung by a bee swarm Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a golf course near 128th Avenue and Beardsley Road for reports of a possible bee attack. Upon arrival, they deployed foam to subdue a swam that had stung a local maintenance worker, according to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

The injured man will be taken to a local hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews will secure the area until a beekeeper can respond to the scene and tend to the remaining bees.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.