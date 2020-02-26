PHOENIX — A blazing fire was put out by the Phoenix Fire Department tonight right before it spread to a tire shop, according to authorities.

The fire department described "quick action" on the part of the firefighters that got to the scene tonight.

When they arrived to the mobile home they were dispatched to, it was completely engulfed in flames, according to authorities. Even worse, the mobile home was right next to a tire shop.

And the fire was starting to spread to the shop's roof, the department said.

The firefighters quickly extended attack lines and fought the fire on both the mobile home and the department business, authorities stated. Doing this, crews were eventually able to extinguish both fire and keep it from spreading any further.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

