PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is responding to a call of a man stuck up on the face of Camelback Mountain.

The man was free-climbing the face of the mountain and is now suck approximately 200 feet up, the fire department stated. The department's technical rescue team is now on the scene.

Aircraft rescue technicians from the fire department and the Firebird 10 helicopter are devising a plan to get him down, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are relayed.

