Fire damages 'wedding cake home' in Carefree

No one was home at the time of the fire, Rural Metro Fire said.

CAREFREE, Ariz. — The home nicknamed the "wedding cake home" north of Phoenix was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, Rural Metro Fire said.

Firefighters were called to the home at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, the department said. The home was under construction and no one was inside at the time.

The department said the fire could be seen from quite a distance away and crews took a defensive attack outside of the home to stop the blaze.

The fire was contained to the second and third floors of the home, firefighters said.

No other information was given about the extent of the fire damage in the home.

This is a developing situation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.