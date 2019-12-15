PHOENIX — Two adult and a child were transported to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters from an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire department said crews arrived on scene at 23rd Avenue and Dunlap Avenue to reports of people trapped on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters got to the second floor and were able to rescue a man, woman and child out through a bedroom window. All three were transported to the hospital.

Phoenix FD

Phoenix Fire says two families will be displaced for an unknown amount of time and crisis response teams are on scene to assist with those families.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.