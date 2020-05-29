Fire crews put out brush fire off I-17 in Black Canyon City

Dozens of firefighting vehicles were called in to help.

Note: The video above is from a second-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix Thursday night.

Fire crews put out a brush fire off I-17 in Black Canyon City Friday around noon.

The fire was reported at mile marker 244 near the northbound lanes of the highway. Fire units quickly put out the large brush fire.

There is heavy traffic on I-17 in the area.

Dozens of units were sent to battle the flames.