Fire crews pull unresponsive 50-year-old man out of canal

Deputies are unsure as to why the man was in the canal, fire crews said.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Fire crews pulled a man from a canal near Surprise on Saturday and initiated emergency protocol, Rural Metro Fire said.

The 50-year-old man was cyanotic and in full cardiac arrest at the time he was pulled from the canal, fire crews said. He has been transported to a local hospital in an unknown medical condition.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office alerted Rural Metro Fire Crews to a report of the man going underwater and not resurfacing in an irrigation canal near North 192nd Avenue and West Olive Avenue. The man was believed to be in the tunnel under Olive Avenue when rescue crews arrived.