Fire crews battling fire at Tempe high-rise building

TEMPE, Ariz. — Firefighters are working to control a fire at a Tempe high-rise building that broke out Tuesday evening.

The fire started at a building near Rural and University around 6 p.m.

ASU police said that the building is under construction, and no active classes or research are taking place.

It's not known what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Valley Metro says light rail traffic in the area has been impacted.

