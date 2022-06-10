FD: Man injured, 8 displaced in third-alarm fire in north Phoenix

The apartment fire began Thursday evening in the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department said eight people have been displaced after a third-alarm fire in north Phoenix Thursday night.

Crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters have contained the blaze and are working on full fire control, Phoenix fire shared on Twitter.

Officials said an adult male suffered a minor injury in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

Images from the 3rd Alarm apartment fire in North Phoenix near Cave Creek and Cinnabar.



Firefighters have contained the blazed and working on full fire control. pic.twitter.com/OcsVYTIEdQ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 7, 2022

