Fire crews batling fire at Phoenix tire shop

Multiple calls came in to 911 reporting heavy smoke and flames from the shop, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a tire shop near West Buckeye Road & South Central Avenue, firefighters said.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and reportedly deployed hand lines and deck mounted hose streams to attempt and extinguish the fire, starting from an exterior position, the department said.

The fire is ongoing as crews are still working to control the fire.