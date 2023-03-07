FD: Fire in Mesa burns 2 vacant properties

A large plume of smoke hung over Mesa this morning. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A fire burning near Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue is putting up a large cloud of smoke over the city.

The fire, which is visible from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras on US 60 and Loop 101, started around 6 a.m.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, and officials said that two vacant properties have been affected. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A firefighter reportedly received a "very minor burn" to the top of his hand, officials said, but no other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."