No one was injured after a fire broke out in Phoenix early Monday then spread to a neighboring home.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the house fire near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy amount of fire coming from the home and spreading to the next home.

Phoenix Fire Department

An elderly couple and their dog were able to escape the home, as well as the homeowner of the second home.

"We were very lucky that they both got out," Captain Rob McDade said.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

12 News

The investigation is ongoing. Fire investigators are on scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• All passengers exit on-fire vehicle after collision

• Fire department rescues man stuck 200 feet up Camelback Mountain

• Four people transferred to hospital after two-car crash