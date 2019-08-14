TEMPE, Ariz. — A large fire broke out at a Tempe construction site off Loop 202 Wednesday afternoon, causing road closures in the area as crews fought it.

Tempe Fire said roofing material at the construction site caught fire.

The eastbound and westbound off-ramps for the Loop 202 at Scottsdale Road will be closed until about 6 p.m. because of the fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Southbound Scottsdale Road at the Loop 202 and northbound Scottsdale Road at Rio Salado Parkway will be closed until about 5 p.m., the City of Tempe said.