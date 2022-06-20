Fire breaks out at Rio Salado scrap yard in Tempe

ADOT footage captured heavy black smoke pouring from the site just off Rio Salado Parkway.

TEMPE, Ariz — Crews from Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue and Mesa Fire and Medical Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at a scrap yard in at 2150 Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe on Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras captured the fire in its early stages as it burned near the roadway.

Officials said fire crews initially worked with salvage yard employees to separate piles of materials so the fire can be fully put out. They also said to expect an "extended operation."

At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”