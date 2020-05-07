Fire at Phoenix Flower Shops location now under control, fire dept. says

It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

PHOENIX — A second alarm fire broke out at a Phoenix Flower Shops location near Thomas Road and 52nd Street Saturday afternoon and the fire is now under control, the Phoenix Fire Department says.

The fire department put out information on the active fire around 6:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the area as crews worked to put the fire out.

Around 7 p.m. Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said crews were able to knockdown the fire with a defensive operation and that firefighters were working to put out hotspots.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.