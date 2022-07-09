Fire at the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler prompts arson investigation, officials say

No injuries were reported, but responders found the fire to be suspicious. Officials said a criminal investigation is underway.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A fire at the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler aroused the suspicion of police and fire officials, who have launched a criminal investigation into the event.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews with the Chandler, Tempe, and Mesa Fire Departments responded to a commercial fire at the crossroad of Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there wasn't smoke or flames coming out of the building, but they did spot white smoke inside, officials said.

Inside, crews found a small fire in the middle of the store. According to reports, the store was closed and empty at the time, and first responders found the fire to be suspicious.

"We're not sure if it's criminal at this time," Sergent Jason McClimans told 12 News, "But what we're asking for, is if anybody saw anything suspicious before 6 a.m. this morning here in this parking lot to please contact the Chandler Police Department."

Three departments including the Tempe and Mesa Fire Departments responded to the scene, mostly because of the potential for the fire to spread in a building as large as the 99 Ranch Market, officials said.

There were no reports of extensive fire damage to the store, but some water damage was found.

If you have information on this incident or potential suspects, you can contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

