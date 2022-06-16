'Fight the Bite' is a new website to help Valley residents learn about avoiding mosquito bites

Maricopa County unveils new site focused on informing residents about mosquito bites and what they can do to protect themselves.

PHOENIX — Summer in Arizona is known for its high temperatures, monsoon storms, and mosquitoes. A new Maricopa County website is aimed at helping residents "Fight the Bite."

The new website has different tips about ways residents can protect themselves from bites and how to reduce the mosquito population around the Valley.

Not only are mosquito bites irritating, but they can also lead to disease or become fatal. For example, the West Nile Virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About one in five people will feel symptoms such as a fever. Most people do not feel sick if infected, but some serious cases could lead to severe symptoms and sometimes death.

In Maricopa County, more than 1,400 cases of the virus were reported last year, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

In order for residents to "fight the bite," the site encourages people to remember the four Rs:

Repel Remove Repair Remind

Residents can navigate through the site and learn how to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases.

Here are some of those tips:

Use an EPA-registered repellent if going outside during dusk or dawn

Getting rid of any standing water to prevent mosquito breeding

Always telling family and friends about ways to prevent mosquito bites

The website also provides information regarding mosquito surveillance data compiled by Maricopa County Environmental Services. Residents have access to mosquito-borne disease surveillance data as well as seeing where mosquito traps are in their area.

Even though mosquitoes are active year-round in Arizona, they are more abundant between October and March, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Arizona is home to over 40 species of mosquitoes, but only some of them spread disease to humans.

For more information and prevention tips visit: fightthebitemaricopa.org.

