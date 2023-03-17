Fight results in 23-year-old woman getting accidentally hit by car, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police said the victim was fighting with a man before he got into a car that then fatally struck the young woman.

PHOENIX — A young woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in south Phoenix after getting into a fight with one of the vehicle's passengers.

Samantha Watson died after she was hit by the rear tire of a car driving in a residential neighborhood located near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Before she was killed, Watson was involved in a fight with 39-year-old Brian Boone.

Police said Boone then entered a vehicle driven by another woman. After striking Watson, the driver remained at the scene.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and investigators don't believe she intentionally hit Watson.

Boone was taken into custody for domestic violence charges unrelated to the vehicle collision, police said.

