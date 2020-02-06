Fifth night of protests over death of George Floyd, Dion Johnson underway in Phoenix

For the fifth-straight night, protesters are marching in downtown Phoenix following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

PHOENIX — For the fifth-straight night, protesters are marching in downtown Phoenix following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

More than 200 protesters were arrested in Phoenix Sunday night following the 8 p.m. curfew put into place by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Crowds began marching on Monday in Phoenix just before 7 p.m.

Police have closed 7th Avenue and 7th Street on and off ramps to I-10 in downtown Phoenix.

The protests held in the Valley have been focused on the issue of police brutality, the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and the killing of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper May 25.