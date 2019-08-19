PHOENIX — Margaret T. Hance Park will get a much-needed update thanks to a $2 million sponsorship from the Fiesta Bowl.

During a gathering at the park Monday, members of the Hance Park Partner Coalition and Mayor Kate Gallego announced plans for a major revitalization project.

The partnership with the Fiesta Bowl is a 25-year commitment. The Fiesta Bowl is the first major sponsor of this project.

12 News

"The city is grateful for this significant commitment," Gallego said

The first phase of the revitalization project includes a brand new playground and equipment.

Margaret T. Hance Park is named after Phoenix's first female mayor. Gallego said she felt honored to be able to make the announcement as Phoenix's second female mayor.