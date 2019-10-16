PHOENIX — If you take an Uber or Lyft to or from Sky Harbor Airport, your trip will soon get more expensive.

The city approved raising the fee of getting a rideshare to or from the airport to $4 each way in 2020. The rate would increase by 25 cents each year, reaching $5 by 2024.

Right now, riders pay a $2.66 fee only when they get picked up.

The proposal says the increased fees would help the airport keep up with the costs to operate its ground transportation program.

City officials said the rideshare operators can choose whether to pass the fees onto their customers or drivers—unlike certain regulated providers, like taxis, which are barred from passing on fees to customers.

A spokesperson for Uber said in a release the fee increase will unfairly burden rideshare customers over people who use other forms of ground transportation.

“The proposal would also make PHX one of the most expensive airports in terms of rideshare fees not just in the U.S., but globally,” the statement from Uber said.

But the city said the new fees would help encourage the use of the Sky Train and ease congestion at the airport's pick-up and drop-off curbs.

The city council voted 7-2 to approve the fee increase on Wednesday.