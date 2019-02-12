PHOENIX — FedEx employees are hustling this time of year, and Cyber Monday keeps them exceptionally busy. There are more than 33 million packages being sent out in their global network on Monday alone.

To make sure you get your packages where they need to be in time, FedEx is sharing insider tips.

Avoid waiting until the last minute to ship. Make sure your house number is lit up so drivers can find your address. Add an additional return slip inside your package in case your shipping label is damaged because of the weather.

FedEx says they have more than 450 thousand team members who have worked all year to prep for this busy season. They attribute the increase in traffic in part to busy weekend online shopping.

E-commerce is also changing the way customers ship and shop and FedEx says they've invested in a top network to meet the new demands now through the end of the year and beyond.

The company has made changes to make returns easier, they've started 7-day residential delivery to most of the U.S. and they've also invested in an extensive retail network to get packages on doorsteps on time.

RELATED: Survey: Most Americans plan to steer clear of shopping debt this holiday season

MORE: Holiday shopping: Know these return policies before you buy