PHOENIX — A 53-year-old woman was found dead Monday morning as fire crews worked to extinguish a fire burning in a Phoenix condominium, fire officials said.

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters were called to the condominium near 29th Street north of Greenway Road at 5:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire "pouring out" of the condo.

Phoenix FD said crews entered the home and found the woman inside the burning condo. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other condos sustained smoke damage, but fire officials said the fire was contained to the original condo.

According to Phoenix fire, a man who lived in the condo with the woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation. He told fire investigators that he woke up to the home on fire and rushed out of the home to grab a fire extinguisher that was located outside near his barbecue grill. He said the intensity of the fire prevented him from going back inside the condo.

Fire officials say six residents were temporarily displaced due to smoke damage and power being shut off by APS.