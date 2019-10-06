PHOENIX — A woman was found dead Monday morning as fire crews worked to extinguish a fire burning in a Phoenix condominium, fire officials said.

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters were called to the condominium near 29th Street north of Greenway Road at 5:30 a.m.

Phoenix FD said crews discovered "heavy fire" coming from inside a condo that spread to nearby condos before firefighters were able to put it out. Firefighters found the woman dead inside the burning condo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Phoenix fire officials said.