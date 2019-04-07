PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was taken to a burn center in critical condition after he was injured in a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix firefighters battled the fire near 32nd Street and Greenway Road. Phoenix fire says a passerby called 911 after seeing black smoke coming from a mobile home park on the area.

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters encountered the man as soon as they got to the scene. He had been badly burned, Phoenix FD says.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Phoenix FD.