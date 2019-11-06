PHOENIX - A man has severe burns after a plane he was piloting crashed in Deer Valley near North 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Phoenix Fire said the 50-year-old man was the only passenger in the plane.

The man is in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital. Phoenix Fire said the man suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns.

Firefighters said the man was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but Sky 12 showed the crashed plane on Deer Valley Road with firefighters on scene after the plane crashed and caught fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a single-engine Mooney M20. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will handle the investigation. It typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident.

Deer Valley Road will be closed between 31st Avenue and 35th Avenue for an extended period of time, Phoenix PD says.

We are working to learn more information we will update this story with new information as it becomes available.