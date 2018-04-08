GLENDALE, Ariz. – The FBI and Glendale Police Department need your help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Glendale Friday.

The man was seen on surveillance video at a Desert Financial Credit Union on Thunderbird Road around 12:30 p.m.

The man in his late 20s or early 30s was wearing prescription glasses, a fedora-style hat and a suit and tie.

During the robbery, the suspect presented tellers with a demand note and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.

No one was injured.

Police and the FBI are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the FBI at 623-4661999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

© 2018 KPNX