GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force need help identifying a man accused of robbing a Bank of America near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI said the man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money shortly before 3 p.m. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old and 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat with "Arizona" on the front, dark sunglasses, a black T-shirt with cream-colored writing on it and dark pants.

If you have information, call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.