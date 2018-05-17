MESA, Ariz. - A high school basketball coach is accused of knowingly receiving and possessing child porn following an FBI investigation.

Court documents reveal Kyle Cummins told the FBI he has sought out child pornography for nearly six years.

Cummins was a social studies teacher and boys junior varsity basketball coach at Mountain View High School.

A spokesperson for Mesa Public Schools shared a response with 12 News:

Mesa Public Schools’ first priority is the safety and security of our students.

When the district learned of his arrest, Kyle Cummins, social studies teacher and boys JV basketball coach, was immediately placed on administrative leave and assigned to home. The district will use the investigation findings from law enforcement and our district policies as the basis for any future employment decisions regarding Cummins.

The school district said Cummins was placed on administrative leave after the arrest.

According to court documents, Cummins would connect his computer to the living room television to view the child porn when his wife and son were not home.

Cummins is facing several federal charges.

© 2018 KPNX