GLENDALE, Ariz. - A judge sentenced a Glendale man to 10 years of probation after he pleaded guilty to child abuse following the accidental shooting of his 6-year-old daughter in April.

Eldon McInville's daughter survived her injuries following multiple surgeries.

The Glendale Fire Department tweeted this photo of an engine crew visiting a 6-year-old girl they helped when she was accidentally shot by her father who was cleaning his gun.

He was booked on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the time of his arrest.

According to an initial police report, McInville had been cleaning the gun and was walking to put it away when he accidentally tripped. The shotgun fell and fired at the girl who was walking near her father.

Detectives determined, however, that McInville acted in a "reckless and dangerous manner" resulting in his daughter's injuries.

Court documents revealed McInville told police he had recently purchased the shotgun and was cleaning it for the first time. He said he had researched how to load it on YouTube and Google, the documents showed.

According to the documents, McInville told police he was teaching his daughter gun safety before the shooting. He said he half-cocked the weapon so he could load live birdshot ammunition in it "for storage."

McInville said he was sitting on the floor in a bedroom and when he went to stand up he slipped and fell, according to the court paperwork. The gun "somehow went off," he told police.

He told police the safety of the weapon was on, police said.

According to the court paperwork, McInville said he kept other weapons in his room behind a shelf in his closet and not in a safe. He told police the room was "typically" locked as a safety measure.

Another witness, however, told police the room was not locked as McInville said and that McInville sometimes walks around the house with weapons, the documents showed.

According to the court paperwork, detectives found a loaded revolver on a TV stand and another loaded shotgun in a closet inside the room where the shooting happened.

In his initial appearance in court, McInville was emotional.

“I just want to help my family," McInville said. "That’s all I want to do. I understand what’s going on. I understand… now, what’s going on."

The judge initially set his bond at $50,000 and said he could not have contact with his daughter.

The girl was airlifted to a local hospital after the shooting and underwent emergency surgery.

Judge Jay Adleman sentenced McInville to 10 years of supervised probation.